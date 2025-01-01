Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 HYUNDA ELANTRA

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 HYUNDA ELANTRA

Watch This Vehicle
13157701

2017 HYUNDA ELANTRA

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13157701
  2. 13157701
  3. 13157701
  4. 13157701
  5. 13157701
  6. 13157701
  7. 13157701
  8. 13157701
  9. 13157701
  10. 13157701
  11. 13157701
  12. 13157701
  13. 13157701
  14. 13157701
  15. 13157701
  16. 13157701
  17. 13157701
  18. 13157701
  19. 13157701
  20. 13157701
  21. 13157701
  22. 13157701
  23. 13157701
  24. 13157701
  25. 13157701
  26. 13157701
  27. 13157701
  28. 13157701
  29. 13157701
  30. 13157701
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KMHD84LF7HU307716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2008 Honda Fit for sale in Innisfil, ON
2008 Honda Fit 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 HYUNDA ELANTRA