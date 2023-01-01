Menu
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 Hyundai Accent

97,625 KM

$13,600

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

97,625KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-28775T
  • Mileage 97,625 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Hyundai Accent