$13,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,600
+ taxes & licensing
97,625KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-28775T
- Mileage 97,625 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 17,096 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q3 45 Technik NAV | FRONT CAM | PANOROOF | HEATED SEATS | QUATTRO 27,354 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio LX+ HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | LOW KMS! 54,228 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,600
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2017 Hyundai Accent