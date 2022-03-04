Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

135,032 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645645
  • Stock #: 17-58076JB
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU158076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 135,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Good looks and a capable 2.0L engine, the 2017 Elantra Limited is ready to impress! Finished in a Black exterior and alloy wheels while the interior is thoughtfully crafted for convenience and comfort! Equipped with front heated seats and heated steering wheel to keep you comfy and warm on those chilly days ! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

