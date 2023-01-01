$18,900+ tax & licensing
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
123,666KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545357
- Stock #: 17-78973T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-78973T
- Mileage 123,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Power Tailgate
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
Anti-Theft
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
