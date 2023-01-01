Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

123,666 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10545357
  2. 10545357
  3. 10545357
  4. 10545357
  5. 10545357
  6. 10545357
  7. 10545357
  8. 10545357
  9. 10545357
  10. 10545357
  11. 10545357
  12. 10545357
  13. 10545357
  14. 10545357
  15. 10545357
  16. 10545357
  17. 10545357
  18. 10545357
  19. 10545357
  20. 10545357
  21. 10545357
  22. 10545357
  23. 10545357
  24. 10545357
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545357
  • Stock #: 17-78973T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-78973T
  • Mileage 123,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Power Tailgate

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Audi Q7 55 Prog...
 35,312 KM
$61,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 100,404 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 2.0 Kom...
 153,858 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory