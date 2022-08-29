2017 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 3 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9318460

9318460 Stock #: 17-30756JB

17-30756JB VIN: KM8J2CA49HU430756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,342 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Additional Features Hubcaps AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.