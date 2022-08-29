Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

84,342 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

| BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

| BLUETOOTH | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9318460
  2. 9318460
  3. 9318460
  4. 9318460
  5. 9318460
  6. 9318460
  7. 9318460
  8. 9318460
  9. 9318460
  10. 9318460
  11. 9318460
  12. 9318460
  13. 9318460
  14. 9318460
  15. 9318460
  16. 9318460
  17. 9318460
  18. 9318460
  19. 9318460
  20. 9318460
  21. 9318460
  22. 9318460
  23. 9318460
  24. 9318460
  25. 9318460
  26. 9318460
  27. 9318460
  28. 9318460
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

84,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9318460
  • Stock #: 17-30756JB
  • VIN: KM8J2CA49HU430756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that is sporty and powerful ? Look no further ! This beautifully designed 2017 Hyundai Tucson is finished in White with a grey cloth interior is ready to hit the road! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Hubcaps
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Jeep Compass No...
 91,735 KM
$22,949 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer X...
 82,187 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,818 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory