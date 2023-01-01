Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

108,943 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9468750
  • Stock #: 17-52065JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that is sporty and powerful ? Look no further ! This beautifully designed 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 1.6T finished in Black with a black leather interior is ready to laugh in the face of winters with all-wheel drive, heated front seats, heated outboard second row seats, and a heated steering wheel! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

