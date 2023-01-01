Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

105,742 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9468756
  Stock #: 17-27559JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that is sporty and powerful ? Look no further ! This beautifully designed 2017 Hyundai Tucson Luxury has a 1.6T under the hood, while finished in a dark grey metallic above the hood. With a black leather interior, this compact SUV is ready to laugh in the face of winters with all-wheel drive, heated front seats, heated outboard second row seats, and a heated steering wheel! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

