2017 Hyundai Tucson

63,952 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | BLI

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | BLI

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9540232
  • Stock #: 17-84961JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that is sporty and powerful ? Look no further ! This beautifully designed 2017 Hyundai Tucson is finished in a maroon metallic with a black leather interior and is ready to hit the road! A panoramic sunroof, heated seats and tinted windows all around make for a relaxing and comfortable road trip no matter where the destination! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated outboard second row seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

