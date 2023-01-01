2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,500 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 8 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9489607

9489607 Stock #: 11376UX

11376UX VIN: 1C4RJFBG7HC721993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 11376UX

Mileage 36,807 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.