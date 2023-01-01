$35,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-9700
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited NAVIGATION | HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH | 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,500
- Listing ID: 9489607
- Stock #: 11376UX
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG7HC721993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 11376UX
- Mileage 36,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 4WD, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 75th Anniversary Badge, 8.4" Touchscreen, Accent Colour Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Body Colour Claddings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body Colour Fascias, Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent, Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna, Bronze Fascia Applique, Bronze Front Tow Hooks, Bronze Jeep Badge, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dark Daylight Opening Mouldings, Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish, Dark Lens Taillamps, Delete Limited Badge, Front Accent/Body Colour Fascia, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Jeep 75th Anniversary Package, Leather-Faced 75th Anniversary Seats (DISC), Moroccan Sun Interior Accents, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 23K 75th Anniversary (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear Accent/Body Colour Fascia, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Tangerine Interior Accents, Trailer Tow Group IV, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" 75th Anniversary (DISC). Limited 75th Anniversary Edition 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Bright White Clearcoat
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
