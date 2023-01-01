Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

36,807 KM

Details

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited NAVIGATION | HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH | 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited NAVIGATION | HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH | 75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

36,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9489607
  • Stock #: 11376UX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7HC721993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 11376UX
  • Mileage 36,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 4WD, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 75th Anniversary Badge, 8.4" Touchscreen, Accent Colour Roof Rails, Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Body Colour Claddings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body Colour Fascias, Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent, Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna, Bronze Fascia Applique, Bronze Front Tow Hooks, Bronze Jeep Badge, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dark Daylight Opening Mouldings, Dark Headlamp Bezel Finish, Dark Lens Taillamps, Delete Limited Badge, Front Accent/Body Colour Fascia, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Jeep 75th Anniversary Package, Leather-Faced 75th Anniversary Seats (DISC), Moroccan Sun Interior Accents, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 23K 75th Anniversary (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear Accent/Body Colour Fascia, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Tangerine Interior Accents, Trailer Tow Group IV, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" 75th Anniversary (DISC). Limited 75th Anniversary Edition 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Bright White Clearcoat





ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

