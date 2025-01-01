Menu
Account
Sign In
Conquer any trail with confidence in this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys, featuring a fun-to-drive manual transmission that puts you fully in control of every adventure. Inspired by Jeeps legendary heritage, the Willys edition adds off-road-ready upgrades like premium wheels, aggressive tires, and rugged styling cues that turn heads on and off the road. With its iconic open-air freedom, durable interior, and proven 4x4 capability, this Wrangler delivers the authentic Jeep experience enthusiasts love. If youre looking for a tough, engaging, and adventure-ready SUV, this Willys manual is the perfect fit. | UCDA $6670 |

2017 Jeep Wrangler

142,132 KM

Details Description Features

$23,886

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler

Watch This Vehicle
13325813

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$23,886

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG1HL602402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer any trail with confidence in this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys, featuring a fun-to-drive manual transmission that puts you fully in control of every adventure. Inspired by Jeeps legendary heritage, the Willys edition adds off-road-ready upgrades like premium wheels, aggressive tires, and rugged styling cues that turn heads on and off the road. With its iconic open-air freedom, durable interior, and proven 4x4 capability, this Wrangler delivers the authentic Jeep experience enthusiasts love. If you're looking for a tough, engaging, and adventure-ready SUV, this Willys manual is the perfect fit. | UCDA $6670 |

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Tubular Side Steps
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
Rhino
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Requires Subscription
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Rear Passenger Assist Handles Willys Wheeler Package Black Jeep Grille Badge 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-747...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys 93,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 165,840 KM $26,986 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 116,246 KM $24,886 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,886

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2017 Jeep Wrangler