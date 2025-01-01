$23,886+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys Wheeler
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$23,886
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RHINO
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,132 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer any trail with confidence in this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Willys, featuring a fun-to-drive manual transmission that puts you fully in control of every adventure. Inspired by Jeeps legendary heritage, the Willys edition adds off-road-ready upgrades like premium wheels, aggressive tires, and rugged styling cues that turn heads on and off the road. With its iconic open-air freedom, durable interior, and proven 4x4 capability, this Wrangler delivers the authentic Jeep experience enthusiasts love. If you're looking for a tough, engaging, and adventure-ready SUV, this Willys manual is the perfect fit. | UCDA $6670 |
Vehicle Features
