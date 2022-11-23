Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

49,869 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Platinum | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Platinum | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9395437
  • Stock #: 17-89554JB
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9HN189554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-89554JB
  • Mileage 49,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Reinvent adventure with this power-packed 2017 Nissan Murano finished with a White exterior, sporty alloy wheels and an interior you will fall in love with while sitting in the super comfy black cloth seats! This Murano will keep you comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you, with all-wheel drive and tons of features it will be hard to leave the comfort of the drivers seat! Includes a 360 degree surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, heated & cooled leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

