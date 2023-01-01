Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10234721
  2. 10234721
  3. 10234721
  4. 10234721
  5. 10234721
  6. 10234721
  7. 10234721
  8. 10234721
  9. 10234721
  10. 10234721
  11. 10234721
  12. 10234721
  13. 10234721
  14. 10234721
  15. 10234721
  16. 10234721
  17. 10234721
  18. 10234721
  19. 10234721
  20. 10234721
  21. 10234721
  22. 10234721
  23. 10234721
  24. 10234721
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10234721
  • Stock #: 257435
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM7HC690884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

OIL & FILTER MAINTENANCE LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 GMC Savana G2500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive35i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory