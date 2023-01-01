Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10092195
  • Stock #: 255841
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC842441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

