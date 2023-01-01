Menu
2017 RAM 1500

187,859 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

SLT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

187,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10180788
  • Stock #: 17-99068JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,859 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

