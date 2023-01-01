$26,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
187,859KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10180788
- Stock #: 17-99068JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,859 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3