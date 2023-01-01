$39,906+ tax & licensing
$39,906
+ taxes & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2017 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
112,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10327455
- Stock #: 47418AU
- VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS740193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 112,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
