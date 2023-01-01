Menu
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 RAM 1500

114,453 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

114,453KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-26353JB
  • Mileage 114,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 RAM 1500