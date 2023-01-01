$24,900+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
114,453KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-26353JB
- Mileage 114,453 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
2017 RAM 1500