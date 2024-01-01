Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 RAM 1500

65,893 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10914212
  2. 10914212
  3. 10914212
  4. 10914212
  5. 10914212
  6. 10914212
  7. 10914212
  8. 10914212
  9. 10914212
  10. 10914212
  11. 10914212
  12. 10914212
  13. 10914212
  14. 10914212
  15. 10914212
  16. 10914212
  17. 10914212
  18. 10914212
  19. 10914212
  20. 10914212
  21. 10914212
  22. 10914212
  23. 10914212
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,893KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17-52254JB
  • Mileage 65,893 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 7,458 KM $37,115 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 176 Wb for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 176 Wb 42,059 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 66,977 KM $28,700 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500