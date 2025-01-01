$11,900+ taxes & licensing
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,551 KM
Vehicle Description
| HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REMTOE START | TRAILER TOW MIRRORS | TRAILER BRAKE | 3.92 AXLE | ANTI SPIN DIFF | Experience the perfect blend of luxury, capability, and efficiency with this 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 powered by the legendary 3.0L EcoDiesel engine, delivering impressive torque and fuel economy. Built for work and play, its equipped with trailer tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake, a 3.92 rear axle ratio, and an anti-spin rear differential for confident towing and hauling. Inside, you'll enjoy premium comfort and style with the Laramie's upscale interior, plus a power sunroof to bring in natural light and fresh air. Remote start adds convenience year-round, making this truck the ultimate combination of refinement and rugged performance.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
