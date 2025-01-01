Menu
HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REMTOE START | TRAILER TOW MIRRORS | TRAILER BRAKE | 3.92 AXLE | ANTI SPIN DIFF | Experience the perfect blend of luxury, capability, and efficiency with this 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 powered by the legendary 3.0L EcoDiesel engine, delivering impressive torque and fuel economy. Built for work and play, its equipped with trailer tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake, a 3.92 rear axle ratio, and an anti-spin rear differential for confident towing and hauling. Inside, youll enjoy premium comfort and style with the Laramies upscale interior, plus a power sunroof to bring in natural light and fresh air. Remote start adds convenience year-round, making this truck the ultimate combination of refinement and rugged performance.Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2017 RAM 1500

257,551 KM

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7NM1HS871451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,551 KM

Vehicle Description

| HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REMTOE START | TRAILER TOW MIRRORS | TRAILER BRAKE | 3.92 AXLE | ANTI SPIN DIFF | Experience the perfect blend of luxury, capability, and efficiency with this 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 powered by the legendary 3.0L EcoDiesel engine, delivering impressive torque and fuel economy. Built for work and play, its equipped with trailer tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake, a 3.92 rear axle ratio, and an anti-spin rear differential for confident towing and hauling. Inside, you'll enjoy premium comfort and style with the Laramie's upscale interior, plus a power sunroof to bring in natural light and fresh air. Remote start adds convenience year-round, making this truck the ultimate combination of refinement and rugged performance.Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
Pickup Box Lighting

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alter...

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2017 RAM 1500