2017 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
93,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT0HS688112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Red Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
ADD TOW HOOKS
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED VENTED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS (STD)
LIMITED APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Bright Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
