4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2017 RAM 1500

93,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Limited

13162369

2017 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PT0HS688112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Red Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
ADD TOW HOOKS
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED VENTED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS (STD)
LIMITED APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Colour Fender Flares Bright Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

