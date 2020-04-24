Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  CALL
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4934115
  Stock #: 10685U
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT1HS563240
Exterior Colour
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Check out this 2017! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! Top features include air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

