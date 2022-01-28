Menu
2017 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8240124
  • Stock #: 245938
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4HS587496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 245938
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-XXXX

1-888-450-6224

