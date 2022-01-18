Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

2017 Toyota Highlander

LE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 8140612
  • Stock #: 245791
  • VIN: 5TDZZRFHXHS211035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2012 Hyundai Sonata
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra K250...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

