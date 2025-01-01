$23,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of reliability, comfort, and style with this 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited! With its sleek design and premium features, this top-of-the-line trim offers a smooth, confident drive whether you're commuting through the city or hitting the open road. Enjoy luxury touches like a leather-trimmed interior, heated seats, a power liftgate, and an advanced infotainment system with navigation. Packed with safety features - including Toyotas Safety Sense suite with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking - this RAV4 is ready to protect what matters most. Meticulously maintained and fuel-efficient, its the smart choice for anyone seeking versatility without compromise. Don't miss your chance to own this dependable and stylish SUV!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
705-242-2883