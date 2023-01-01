Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

147,026 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

147,026KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10206630
  • Stock #: 17-23376JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

