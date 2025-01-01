Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine and equipped with Volkswagens advanced all-wheel-drive system, this Tiguan offers a confident and exhilarating drive in any weather. Step inside to find premium features like plush leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen navigation, Fender premium audio, and advanced safety technology, all designed to elevate every journey. With its sophisticated design, low mileage, and meticulous care, this Tiguan Highline is the ideal choice for drivers who demand style, comfort, and capability in one exceptional SUV. Ready to impress and ready for adventure!Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

197,555 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
12469042

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,555KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGLV7AX1HK010101

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine and equipped with Volkswagens advanced all-wheel-drive system, this Tiguan offers a confident and exhilarating drive in any weather. Step inside to find premium features like plush leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen navigation, Fender premium audio, and advanced safety technology, all designed to elevate every journey. With its sophisticated design, low mileage, and meticulous care, this Tiguan Highline is the ideal choice for drivers who demand style, comfort, and capability in one exceptional SUV. Ready to impress and ready for adventure!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Limited 52,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 107,159 KM $48,986 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus 2,000 KM $66,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan