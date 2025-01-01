Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. COOLANT LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE

2018 Audi A5

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A5

Prestige

12432850

2018 Audi A5

Prestige

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN WAUCNCF58JA078604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. TPMS LIGHT ON. COOLANT LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2018 Audi A5