2018 Audi Q3

32,217 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9337240
  • Stock #: 18-32260MB
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS1JR032260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Step inside luxury with this German Powered 2018 Audi Q3 Progressiv finisheed in a White exterior combined with a Black leather magnificent interior ! Powered by a super efficient 2.0 TFSI engine combined with 6 speed automatic transmission delivering 200 hp ! Equipped with Quattro all time permamnent All Wheel Drive so you can drive in confidence ! Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, a USB port, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

