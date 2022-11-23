2018 Audi Q3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9337240 Stock #: 18-32260MB

18-32260MB VIN: WA1JCCFS1JR032260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,217 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Convenience Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.