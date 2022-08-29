Menu
2018 BMW X2

85,827 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 BMW X2

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS |

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | HEATED SEATS |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9324274
  • Stock #: 18-74543JB
  • VIN: WBXYJ5C35JEF74543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-74543JB
  • Mileage 85,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury and performance take center stage in the 2018 BMW X2 ! Equipped with AWD and a 2.0L turbocharged engine to give you a confident and sporty feel on the road! Finished in a White exterior combined with mindfully designed interior for your comfort and convenience! Wet roads or snow, drive in confidence with the optimized traction of BMWs xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive ! Stay connected or entertained with Bluetooth connectivity! Also Equipped with navigation to keep you going on unkown paths ! Includes automatic emergency braking, forward-collision warning, a heads-up display, voice commands, lane departure alert, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, auto start/stop, a USB port, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

