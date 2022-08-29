Menu
2018 Buick Regal

36,825 KM

Details

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Buick Regal

2018 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II | SUNROOF| BACKUP CAMERA | SPORTBACK TRUNK |

2018 Buick Regal

Sportback Preferred II | SUNROOF| BACKUP CAMERA | SPORTBACK TRUNK |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9311278
  Stock #: 18-80816JB
  VIN: w04GM6SX8J1080816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,825 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II is a stylish ride inside and out with a Red exterior paired with Alloy wheels and a Biege leather with cloth inserts interior ! The Regal has a strong 2.0L engine that produces 250 hp, this engine is also fuel efficent with 7.4L/100 km on the highway! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, remote start, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
rear air
Split Folder Rear Seats
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

