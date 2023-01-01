Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. ENGINE SEIZED. NON-OPERATIVE.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1G1BE5SM4J7152257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE PROBLEMS - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. ENGINE SEIZED. NON-OPERATIVE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

2018 Chevrolet Cruze