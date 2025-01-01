Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13170956

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7121308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-2253

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Chevrolet Cruze