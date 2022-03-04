Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

88,476 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | ***DIESEL*** | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | ***DIESEL*** | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8581769
  2. 8581769
  3. 8581769
  4. 8581769
  5. 8581769
  6. 8581769
  7. 8581769
  8. 8581769
  9. 8581769
  10. 8581769
  11. 8581769
  12. 8581769
  13. 8581769
  14. 8581769
  15. 8581769
  16. 8581769
  17. 8581769
  18. 8581769
  19. 8581769
  20. 8581769
  21. 8581769
  22. 8581769
  23. 8581769
  24. 8581769
  25. 8581769
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

88,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581769
  • Stock #: 18-59939JB
  • VIN: 3GNAXUEU0JS559939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 18-59939JB
  • Mileage 88,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Lets find new roads with this Diesel powered 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, comes finished in a White exterior and a beautifully designed Black cloth interor! Lets stay connected with Chevrolet phone projection connectivity! A 1.6L 4 cylinder diesel engine offers impressive fuel economy ratings! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2007 Toyota RAV4 Bas...
 120,320 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE...
 13,240 KM
$33,588 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 112,405 KM
$33,388 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory