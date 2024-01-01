Menu
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the ultimate combination of power, comfort, and practicality, now enhanced with a premium LEER cap. This full-size truck is powered by a strong and efficient V8 engine, making it perfect for towing, hauling, or simply cruising with confidence. The LEER cap adds extra versatility, providing secure, weatherproof storage for tools, gear, or anything you need to carry, making it ideal for work or outdoor adventures. Inside, the Silverado boasts a spacious and well-appointed cabin with advanced tech features like a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration. Rugged, reliable, and ready for anything, this Silverado is built to handle it all while keeping you comfortable and connected. Dont miss this exceptional truck!

154,000 KM

Used
154,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC5JG199739

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the ultimate combination of power, comfort, and practicality, now enhanced with a premium LEER cap. This full-size truck is powered by a strong and efficient V8 engine, making it perfect for towing, hauling, or simply cruising with confidence. The LEER cap adds extra versatility, providing secure, weatherproof storage for tools, gear, or anything you need to carry, making it ideal for work or outdoor adventures. Inside, the Silverado boasts a spacious and well-appointed cabin with advanced tech features like a touchscreen infotainment system and smartphone integration. Rugged, reliable, and ready for anything, this Silverado is built to handle it all while keeping you comfortable and connected. Don't miss this exceptional truck!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

