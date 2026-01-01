$34,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w/1LZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w/1LZ
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,715KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18-40244JB
- Mileage 65,715 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500