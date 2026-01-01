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Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w/1LZ for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

65,715 KM

Details Features

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w/1LZ

Watch This Vehicle
14378302

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 LTZ w/1LZ

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
65,715KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-40244JB
  • Mileage 65,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$34,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500