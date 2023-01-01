Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9504997
  Stock #: 253374
  VIN: 3GCUKREC8JG356602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.COMES WITH NAVIGATION.CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $564 & UNKNOWN AMOUNT.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

