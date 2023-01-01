$34,800+ tax & licensing
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1LT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9540217
- Stock #: 18-32309JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic
