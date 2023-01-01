Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

65,747 KM

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | TOW HITCH | CRUISE CONTROL

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9540217
  Stock #: 18-32309JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this shiny silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab finished with a spacious black leather interior! This Silverado is built to work as hard as you and the whole crew, with seating for six and a 5.3L V8 engine that is capable of producing plenty of power for all your difficult tasks, especially when in 4X4 mode! This beauty also comes equipped with voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, paddle shifters, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

