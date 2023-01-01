Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,897 KM

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT 4x4 | Z71 PKG | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE | TOW PKG | WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT 4x4 | Z71 PKG | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE | TOW PKG | WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 18-26646JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,897 KM

Vehicle Description

The epitome of a reliable workhorse of a pickup truck has arrived on our lot! This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab comfortably seats up to five family members, friends, or crew members with ease! This model rides on chrome rims, a shiny black paint finish and a matching black cloth interior! Features on this model include a wireless charging pad, voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

4x4
ON-STAR
8 speed automatic

