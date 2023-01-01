Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,955 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom CUSTOM | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | SIX SEATER | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom CUSTOM | AWD | BACK UP CAMERA | SIX SEATER | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

107,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982448
  • Stock #: 18-22391JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,955 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Silverado CUSTOM is built to work as hard as you! Using high-strength steel in the frame and much of the cab you can be sure that this truck has its standards set high! The 5.3L V8 engine is capable of producing plenty of power for all your difficult tasks, especially when in 4X4 mode! Inside the Silverado is a wide variety of features to keep you comfortable and entertained! Includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input,cruise control, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

