Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.RADIO INOPERABLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10860846
  2. 10860846
  3. 10860846
  4. 10860846
  5. 10860846
  6. 10860846
  7. 10860846
  8. 10860846
  9. 10860846
  10. 10860846
  11. 10860846
  12. 10860846
  13. 10860846
  14. 10860846
  15. 10860846
  16. 10860846
  17. 10860846
  18. 10860846
  19. 10860846
  20. 10860846
  21. 10860846
  22. 10860846
  23. 10860846
  24. 10860846
  25. 10860846
  26. 10860846
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GNSKDEC1JR366518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.RADIO INOPERABLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Dodge Journey R/T 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe