2018 Chrysler 300

65,605 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

Touring RWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAV | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER TRUNK | CRUISE CONTROL

2018 Chrysler 300

Touring RWD | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAV | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | POWER TRUNK | CRUISE CONTROL

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,605KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9743998
  Stock #: 18-99427RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, comfort and power all intervene inside this classic sedan! The 300 has been a staple in Chrysler's lineup for years and now you can have your very own! This sleek grey metallic Chrysler 300 with alloy rims and a leather black interior has landed on our lot! It's loaded with features, so come take a look today! The list of bells and whistles includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

