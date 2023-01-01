Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

2018 Dodge Charger

0 KM

2018 Dodge Charger

Police

2018 Dodge Charger

Police

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 2C3CDXKTXJH249215

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION - DAMAGE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

2018 Dodge Charger