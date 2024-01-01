Menu
TPMS LIGHT TRACTION LI. T OIL CHANGE LIGHT ON.

2018 Dodge Charger

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Charger

Police

2018 Dodge Charger

Police

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2C3CDXAG2JH289177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 265935
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT TRACTION LI. T OIL CHANGE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Dodge Charger