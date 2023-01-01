Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON. EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

2018 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10662006
  2. 10662006
  3. 10662006
  4. 10662006
  5. 10662006
  6. 10662006
  7. 10662006
  8. 10662006
  9. 10662006
  10. 10662006
  11. 10662006
  12. 10662006
  13. 10662006
  14. 10662006
  15. 10662006
  16. 10662006
  17. 10662006
  18. 10662006
  19. 10662006
  20. 10662006
  21. 10662006
  22. 10662006
  23. 10662006
  24. 10662006
  25. 10662006
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HD0JUB00425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BUR
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Ford Focus SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford E-250 Econoline for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Ford E-250 Econoline 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape