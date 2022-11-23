Menu
2018 Ford Escape

63,721 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2018 Ford Escape

SEL |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

63,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9375499
  Stock #: 18-22270MB
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD4JUC22270

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 63,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Escape the restraints of life and become more versatile just like this Grey 2018 Ford Escape SEL! Hidden under the hood is a 1.5L EcoBoost engine delivering exceptional fuel efficiency while remaining strong and capable! Ecoboost engine helps you make the most out of every drive with a highway fuel economy of 8.3L/100KM! Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

