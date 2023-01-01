Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP -.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.

2018 Ford Explorer

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

Police IN

2018 Ford Explorer

Police IN

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FM5K8AR9JGC95373

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Ford Explorer