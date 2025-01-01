Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE UNIT. ENGINE LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE NOISE (RADDLE)

2018 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle
12436783

2018 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12436783
  2. 12436783
  3. 12436783
  4. 12436783
  5. 12436783
  6. 12436783
  7. 12436783
  8. 12436783
  9. 12436783
  10. 12436783
  11. 12436783
  12. 12436783
  13. 12436783
  14. 12436783
  15. 12436783
  16. 12436783
  17. 12436783
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FM5K8AR2JGB48604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE UNIT. ENGINE LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE NOISE (RADDLE)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 Ford Ranger SUPER CAB for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SUPER CAB 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac SRX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Cadillac SRX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Ford Explorer