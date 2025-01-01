Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

2018 Ford Explorer

0 KM

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

12965162

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1FM5K8D82JGA74247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

