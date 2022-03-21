2018 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8971321

8971321 Stock #: 18-01378PC

18-01378PC VIN: 1FM5K8GT7JGC01378

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 64,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Ventilated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio 4x4 Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.