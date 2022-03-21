Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

64,098 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8971321
  • Stock #: 18-01378PC
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT7JGC01378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 64,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and feature-packed SUV? Then come check out this 2018 Ford Explorer Sport. Finished in an eye-catching red exterior, with a comfort and convenience packed black leather interior, this Explorer is ready for any road trip. Powered by a 3.5L Ecoboost motor, this explorer boasts a whopping 375 horsepower, in combination with an advanced AWD system with multiple driving modes, so you can get to your destination no matter what the weather or terrain! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, tri-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, front & rear sunroofs, parking sensors, remote start, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

