Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9966602
  2. 9966602
  3. 9966602
  4. 9966602
  5. 9966602
  6. 9966602
  7. 9966602
  8. 9966602
  9. 9966602
  10. 9966602
  11. 9966602
  12. 9966602
  13. 9966602
  14. 9966602
  15. 9966602
  16. 9966602
  17. 9966602
  18. 9966602
  19. 9966602
  20. 9966602
  21. 9966602
  22. 9966602
  23. 9966602
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9966602
  • Stock #: 256113
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR1JGA21987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2012 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape HYB...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory