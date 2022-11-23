$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
SE Hybrid
Location
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9394438
- Stock #: 252926
- VIN: 3FA6P0LU6JR123085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP. COMES WITH NAVIGATION.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
